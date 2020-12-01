Police arrest one person on drug charges. Photo: Screengrab from the Interior Ministry video.
Police Seize 1 kg of Heroin, Arrest One

01/12/2020 - 13:21
On December 1, the Interior Ministry of Georgia stated that police have arrested one person on charges of repeated purchase and storage of drugs in especially large quantities.

According to the statement, police seized 1 kg of drugs containing heroin.

The Interior Ministry added that the investigation has been launched under Article 260 (3,6) of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving repeated purchase and storage of drugs in particularly large quantities, foreseeing punishment for a term of eight to twenty years or life imprisonment.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)

