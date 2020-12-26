Police Officer Arrested over Murder of Telavi Hospital Director

The Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia announced on December 26 that Vano Zandarashvili, Deputy Head of Telavi district police has been arrested as part of the criminal investigation into the murder of Zurab Sachishvili, director of the Telavi Central Hospital.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, a brawl between deceased Sachishvili and Vano Zandarashvili that took place in the village of Ikalto of Telavi Municipality earlier on December 26, 2020, ended in revenge murder of the former. One more citizen sustained injuries during the incident.

The investigation has been launched under article 108 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving premeditated murder that is punished by imprisonment from seven to fifteen years.

