HQ of the Prosecutor's Office of Georgia. Photo: POG
News

Police Officer Arrested over Murder of Telavi Hospital Director

26/12/2020 - 21:36
0 Less than a minute

The Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia announced on December 26 that Vano Zandarashvili, Deputy Head of Telavi district police has been arrested as part of the criminal investigation into the murder of Zurab Sachishvili, director of the Telavi Central Hospital.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, a brawl between deceased Sachishvili and Vano Zandarashvili that took place in the village of Ikalto of Telavi Municipality earlier on December 26, 2020, ended in revenge murder of the former. One more citizen sustained injuries during the incident.

The investigation has been launched under article 108 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving premeditated murder that is punished by imprisonment from seven to fifteen years.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
26/12/2020 - 21:36
0 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 1,784 Daily Cases, 4,119 Recoveries, 39 Fatalities

COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 1,784 Daily Cases, 4,119 Recoveries, 39 Fatalities

26/12/2020 - 11:20
Photo of Defense Ministry Says Missing Serviceman Located

Defense Ministry Says Missing Serviceman Located

24/12/2020 - 18:56
Photo of U.S. Ambassador Hopes GD to Reconsider Bill Restricting Opposition

U.S. Ambassador Hopes GD to Reconsider Bill Restricting Opposition

23/12/2020 - 20:08
Photo of Defense Ministry Says Whereabouts of Its Serviceman Unknown

Defense Ministry Says Whereabouts of Its Serviceman Unknown

23/12/2020 - 19:18
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button