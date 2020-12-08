ADB Headquarters, Philippines. Photo by Asian Development Bank. Sourced from: https://www.flickr.com/photos/asiandevelopmentbank/
ADB Approves USD 70 Mln Loan for Vocational Training in Georgia

08/12/2020 - 16:38
6 1 minute read

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved on December 8 a USD 70 million loan to help increase labor productivity and enhance the competitiveness of the Georgian economy by improving access to quality vocational education and training (VET).

The loan, part of the Modern Skills for Better Jobs Sector Development Program, aims to improve the quality and relevance of VET in economic sectors of Georgia, ADB said. 

According to the Bank, the project was designed to boost sectors that respond to pandemics or contribute to economic recovery, such as information and communications technology, medical and pharmaceutical production.    

Highlighting gender disparities in education and jobs, ADB Country Director for Georgia, Shane Rosenthal said the program contains specific measures to enhance VET access for women, as well as ethnic minorities, people with disabilities and other vulnerable groups. 

ADB said it will finance the establishment of two skill hubs in Kutaisi and Telavi and support institutional reforms, such as a new regulatory framework for adult education, as well as increasing the VET budget and teachers’ salaries. 

