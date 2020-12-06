Abkhaz Leader Talks ‘Certain Union’ with Russia

Moscow-backed leader of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania recalled the details of his November 12 meeting with Vladimir Putin, noting that according to the Russian President “we need special relations with Belarus, with the Abkhaz, we need special relations with those that consider us close.”

“Seemingly, a group of states in the post-Soviet space, if it meets the interests of their peoples, will organize a certain union. And if our people do not oppose it, we will think about it. It seems that everything is moving towards this, and if the processes are approached correctly, I do not see any risks in this,” Abkhaz leader told public chamber representatives on December 3.

Bzhania added that the recent developments around Nagorno-Karabakh showed the urgency of creating “common territory of defense and security” with the Russian Federation, adding that ensuring the military security of the occupied region remains a primary goal, as “the world did not become any more humane.”

Abkhaz leader also voiced his criticism about the situation in Abkhaz military units, which he had visited a day before the meeting with the public chamber.

“I do not even know how to express what I saw there. A lot of work lies ahead in this regard. This is the most difficult area of government activity,” Bzhania stated.