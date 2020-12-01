Finance Ministry Sells GEL 90 Mln Bonds

On December 1, the Finance Ministry of Georgia sold GEL 90 million (USD 27 million) worth of bonds on the treasury securities auctions.

According to the statement, the Finance Ministry sold two-year benchmark bonds worth GEL 70 million (USD 21 million). Four commercial participated in the auction, with total demand equaling GEL 173.5 million (USD 52 million).

The minimum interest rate stood at 8.100%, the maximum rate at 8.190% and the weighted average rate yielded 8.167%.

The Finance Ministry also issued six-month treasury bills with a nominal value of GEL 20 million (USD 6 million). Seven commercial banks took part in the auction, with total demand amounting to GEL 63 million (USD 19 million).

The minimum interest rate stood at 8.040%, the maximum rate at 8.130% and the weighted average rate yielded 8.088%.

