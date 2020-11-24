Finance Ministry Sells GEL 80 Mln Bonds

On November 24, the Ministry of Finance of Georgia sold five-year treasury notes worth GEL 80 million (USD 24 million) at the treasury securities auction.

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG ) stated that six commercial banks participated in the auction, with total demand amounting to GEL 155,617, 000 (USD 47 million).

At the auction, the minimum interest rate stood at 8.240%, the maximum rate at 8.280%, while the weighted average rate yielded 8.265%.

Coupons will be paid semiannually at the rate of 9.125%, NBG added.

