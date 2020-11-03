Finance Ministry Sells GEL 90 Mln Bonds

On November 3, the Ministry of Finance of Georgia sold GEL 90 million (USD 28 million) worth of bonds at the treasury securities auctions.

According to the statement, the Finance Ministry sold 2-year Benchmark Bonds worth GEL 70 million (USD 21 million). Three commercial banks participated in the auction, with total demand amounting to GEL 128,620,000 (USD 40 million).

The minimum interest rate stood at 8.100%, the maximum rate at 8.200% and the weighted average rate yielded 8.171%.

The Ministry also issued six-month Treasury Bills with a nominal value of GEL 20 million (USD 6 million). Four commercial banks participated in the auction, with total demand equaling to GEL 35 million (USD 11 million).

The minimum interest rate stood at 8.110%, the maximum rate at 8.150%, while the weighted average rate yielded 8.147%.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)