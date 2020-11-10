Photo: Annie Sprat via Unsplash
News

Finance Ministry Sells GEL 50 Mln Bonds

10/11/2020 - 13:46
16 Less than a minute

On November 10, the Ministry of Finance of Georgia sold one-year treasury bills worth GEL 50 million (USD 15 million) at the treasury securities auction.

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) stated that three commercial banks participated in the auction, with total demand amounting to GEL 80 million (USD 24 million).

At the auction, the minimum interest rate stood at 8.130%, the maximum rate at 8.170%, while the weighted average rate yielded 8.152%.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
10/11/2020 - 13:46
16 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 37.2 Mln

Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 37.2 Mln

10/11/2020 - 17:05
Photo of Georgian Foreign Ministry Reacts to Karabakh Deal

Georgian Foreign Ministry Reacts to Karabakh Deal

10/11/2020 - 16:26
Photo of Georgian President Reacts to Karabakh Deal

Georgian President Reacts to Karabakh Deal

10/11/2020 - 14:27
Photo of Aide to Abkhaz Leader Resigns

Aide to Abkhaz Leader Resigns

09/11/2020 - 20:05
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button