Finance Ministry Sells GEL 50 Mln Bonds

On November 10, the Ministry of Finance of Georgia sold one-year treasury bills worth GEL 50 million (USD 15 million) at the treasury securities auction.

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) stated that three commercial banks participated in the auction, with total demand amounting to GEL 80 million (USD 24 million).

At the auction, the minimum interest rate stood at 8.130%, the maximum rate at 8.170%, while the weighted average rate yielded 8.152%.

