Financial Police Search Houses of Atlantic Council Employees

Since the early morning of October 24, three days before the elections, the Investigative Service of the Ministry of Finance has conducted several searches that have raised questions about the goals of the state body. Several of these searches targeted employees of an American think tank, the Atlantic Council, which, among other things, works on Russian information operations in Georgia.

First, Giorgi Noniashvili, a politician and one of the founders of the newly formed Federalist Party (which is not standing in these elections), reported on Facebook that the Ministry of Finance had searched his home and taken all the electronic equipment belonging to him, his wife and even his minor child. Noniashvili’s wife is Sopo Gelava, who works for the Atlantic Council.

According to her, the Ministry’s investigative service said it was looking into alleged tax evasion by the company hired by the Atlantic Council for employment contracts. But Gelava believes the Finance Ministry’s aims are questionable, coming just three days before the elections. She clarified that her work is directly related to politics, research on disinformation and Russian influence in Georgia, including on Russian interference before the parliamentary elections.

The Ministry of Finance also searched the home of Eto Buziashvili, another Atlantic Council employee. Speaking to Formula TV, Buziashvili said that the ministry officials deceived her when they entered her house saying they were from a gas company and were checking gas-related technical problems. She noted that the search lasted almost two hours. She was also denied the right to contact her lawyer.

She has been summoned for questioning: “The only thing they mentioned is that they are interested in my organization, the Atlantic Council, an American non-governmental organization. We are studying Russian information operations in detail.”

She said the officials took all her technical belongings, including her laptop. “I work from home, and the laptop is the most important thing for me. My work is directly related to the search for Russian information process around the world and including in Georgia; for example, how Russians interfere in Georgia’s elections, now I have been working on these topics, which I hope will be published, as I have managed to finish writing.”

According to media sources, the case is being investigated under three different criminal articles, namely money laundering, fraud and tax evasion.

Coincidentally, on the same day the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Finance has also conducted several searches of American companies operating in Georgia and of some individuals critical of the government. The Ministry’s service stated that the searches were related to the so-called fraud call centers.

