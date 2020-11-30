Geostat: Georgia’s GDP Declined by 3.9% in October

Georgia’s real GDP contracted by 3.9% year-on-year in October, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on November 30.

Geostat noted that in October estimated real growth was posted negative in almost all sectors, except for finance and insurance.

Georgia’s real GDP shrank by 5.1% year-on-year in the first ten months of 2020, while the corresponding figure stood at -5.0% in January-September and at -5.6% in January-August.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)