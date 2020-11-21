Polls Close, Vote Count Underway

The vote count is underway as polls closed at 20:00 in the runoff elections, held in Georgia’s 17 single-mandate majoritarian constituencies on November 21, amid “complete ignore” from the opposition parties.

562,664 voters, accounting for 26.29% of the total number eligible to vote, turned out at polling stations, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC). The figure is significantly lower than the 56.11% turnout of the October 31 parliamentary elections.

The highest voter turnout was reported in the majoritarian constituency of Khelvachauri, Keda, Shuakhevi and Khulo Municipalities, where 39.29% of voters cast their ballots, while the lowest was recorded in Tbilisi’s Nadzaladevi majoritarian district, with 20.04%.

Runoffs were also held in two of the three majoritarian districts for Adjara Supreme Council elections, as well as in Kutaisi Municipality for the snap mayoral race.

According to CEC, elections were held in a peaceful atmosphere and without any substantial irregularities. Precinct results will be posted on results.cec.gov.ge as they come in.

Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA), which deployed 214 observers, said that “similarly to the first round,” mobilization of “unknown people” near polling stations was observed throughout the country. The watchdog took notice of more than 100 violations, including instances of breach of secrecy, influencing voter’s will and obstruction of observer’s activities.

The opposition parties, that refused to participate in the runoffs, are rejecting the results of the October 31 parliamentary elections and refuse to enter the next parliament. Instead, they are unanimously demanding snap elections, the resignation of CEC chair Tamar Zhvania, as well as the release of alleged political prisoners.

