Snap Mayoral Elections: GD Wins Four Municipalities, Runoff in Kutaisi

According to the preliminary results of October 31 mayoral by-elections in five municipalities, Georgian Dream candidates secured first round victory in four – Kaspi, Oni, Kharagauli and Terjola Municipalities, while the vote goes into runoff in Kutaisi City Municipality, where GD mayoral hopeful fell short of garnering over half of the votes.

Kutaisi Municipality

Ioseb Khakhanashvili – Georgian Dream – 45.7%;

Grigol Shushania – the United National Movement – 30.62%;

Andro Losaberidze –Strategy Aghmashenebeli – 8%;

Amiran Dzotsenidze – European Georgia – 6.68%;

Gaga Gogrichiani – Free Georgia – 3.05%;

Irakli Kikvadze – Labor Party – 2.3%;

Irma Petriashvili – For Social Justice – 1.86%;

Kakhaber Chakhunashvili – Tribuna – CDM – 1.85%;

Kaspi Municipality

Vakhtang Maisuradze – GD – 55.47%;

Nugzar Noniashvili – UNM – 32.23%;

Ilia Kitriashvili – the Alliance of Patriots – 5.82%;

Giorgi Khelashvili – European Georgia – 3.48%;

Otar Kosashvili – Labor Party – 3%.

Oni Municipality

Davit Chikvaidze – GD – 56.66%;

Tamaz Metreveli – the Alliance of Patriots – 20.23%;

Nodar Burdiladze – the United National Movement – 16.66%,

Joni Gobejishvili – European Georgia – 6.45%.

Kharagauli Municipality

Kuba Lursmanashvili – GD – 55.75%;

Tornike Avalishvili – UNM – 28.49%;

Mikheil Chipashvili – Lelo for Georgia – 6.09%;

Besiki Kruashvili – EG – 4.95%;

Teimuraz Ptskialadze – the Alliance of Patriots – 4.72%.

Terjola Municipality

Lasha Gogiashvili – GD – 50.42%;

Roland Meskhi – EG – 23.9%;

Valeri Bochorishvili – the UNM – 21.5%;

Nika Memanishvili – Lelo – 4.19%.

During 2020, Mayors of the five municipalities stepped down before finishing their terms. Mayor of Kaspi, Manuchar Merebashvili resigned on March 11, while Mayor of Terjola Municipality Bondo Sopromadze stepped down on April 1, followed by Mayor of Oni Emzar Sabanadze on April 5 and Mayor of Kutaisi Giorgi Chigvaria on April 8. Kharagauli Municipality Mayor Nikoloz Topuria also resigned on July 13.

