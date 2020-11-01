EU Statement on October 31 Parliamentary Elections

The External Action Service of the European Union said on November 1 on Georgia’s October 31 parliamentary vote, that the EU “will remain very attentive to developments during the remainder of the electoral period and in particular on the day of the second round.”

The statement seconded preliminary conclusions of international observers, according to which “the elections were competitive and, overall, fundamental freedoms were respected.” It added that “the observers noted, however, that the conduct of the elections was impacted by pervasive allegations of pressure on voters and blurring of the line between the ruling party and the state throughout the campaign and on election day, reducing public confidence in some aspects of the process.”

The EU said “ensuring the highest democratic standards throughout the entire electoral process, including during the second round, remains key, as well as a fair, transparent and rigorous handling of all complaints and appeals.”

The statement also highlighted that it is important that “all parties continue to adhere to democratic principles and standards and respect for human rights.”

Noting that “the revised legal framework provided a sound basis for the holding of democratic elections,” EU’s external arm said “recent legislative amendments partially addressed previous OSCE/ODIHR and Council of Europe/Venice Commission recommendations.”

“The European Union stands by a democratic, stable, prosperous and inclusive Georgia and continues to support Georgia’s process of political association and economic integration with the EU as per its Association Agreement,” the statement concluded.