Speaker: Georgia to Seek Revision of Border Delimitation Deal with Azerbaijan

Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze stated on October 7 that Georgia will seek to revise the border delimitation deal with Azerbaijan sealed through 2007, which “turned out to have been made against our country’s interests.”

Speaker Talakvadze’s remarks came following the Prosecutor Office’s announcement of the detainment of two Border Demarcation Commission members on the investigation into ceding lands to Azerbaijan.

Noting that the investigation findings will be used to continue the border delimitation talks, Parliament Speaker asserted that the new developments will not adversely affect the relationship with Azerbaijan, which “will remain our strategic ally and partner.”

Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani also made a statement on October 7, recalling the September 24 visit of Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov to Tbilisi, where they discussed the border delimitation processes. According to the Foreign Minister, the two sides agree that it is necessary to find an arrangement acceptable to both parties.

FM Zalkaliani also noted that the investigation is a domestic issue of Georgia and that it will not have a negative impact on Tbilisi’s relations with Baku.

