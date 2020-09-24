Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Visits Tbilisi

Newly appointed Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, is paying his first official visit to Tbilisi on September 24, where he met with his Georgian colleague David Zalkaliani.

According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, the two ministers discussed key issues of bilateral cooperation, including political and economic ties, trade, energy and transportation projects, culture and education, as well as security challenges, peace and stability in the region. The Georgian Foreign Ministry stated that the parties stressed the importance of peaceful resolution of existing conflicts in the region and of the IDPs’ need to return to their homes in a secure and dignified manner.

During a joint press conference after the meeting, FM Zalkaliani stated Tbilisi relayed Baku with the new cartographic materials, documents and expert opinions regarding the non-delimited Davit Gareji Monastery section of the Georgian-Azerbaijani border, which has been one of the major stumbling blocks in border demarcation talks between the two countries.

“These new developments may take this process in a new direction. I don’t rule out either, that the 2006-2007 agreement may need to be revised,” Zalkaliani noted, expressing hope that the newly-emerged materials will lead to progress in the border delimitation talks.

Had an excellent exchange w/ my Georgian colleague @DZalkaliani at the meeting at MFA🇬🇪. We discussed wide range of issues of bilateral strategic relations, highlighted our common vision on addressing threats to security based on strict respect to norms & principals of intl law. pic.twitter.com/pgZ7dxCpvI — Jeyhun Bayramov (@bayramov_jeyhun) September 24, 2020

On his part, Azerbaijani FM Bayramov noted that the two ministers “highlighted our common vision on addressing threats to security based on strict respect to norms and principles of international law.” He also stated that the two countries “have always supported each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within their internationally recognized borders.”

According to the statement released by the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan, FM Bayramov noted that “the protracted conflicts pose a serious threat to the security in the region and informed his counterpart [FM Zalkaliani] about the recent military provocations committed by the armed forces of Armenia on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border.”

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry also highlighted that the parties discussed the prospects for expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Supsa oil pipelines, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, as well as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. “The Ministers noted the great potential for further development of economic and trade relations and the importance of using the full capacity of it,” underscored the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

FM Bayramov also held a meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister is expected to meet with President Salome Zurabishvili, Parliament Vice-Speaker Kakhaber Kuchava as well as Economy Minister Natia Turnava.

