Local Polls Postponed in Abkhazia amid Worsening Pandemic

24/09/2020 - 18:42
Deputies in occupied Abkhazia decided on September 24 to extend the powers of local government bodies until April 11, 2021, signaling the postponement of non-recognized local elections scheduled for November 1.

The decision comes amid deteriorating COVID-19 pandemic situation in the Moscow-backed region.

Russia-backed Abkhaz authorities have so far reported 1177 COVID-19 cases, including 61 new daily cases on September 24. With 360 recoveries and 8 recorded fatalities, the number of active cases in the region to date stands at 809.

