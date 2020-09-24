News
Local Polls Postponed in Abkhazia amid Worsening Pandemic
Deputies in occupied Abkhazia decided on September 24 to extend the powers of local government bodies until April 11, 2021, signaling the postponement of non-recognized local elections scheduled for November 1.
The decision comes amid deteriorating COVID-19 pandemic situation in the Moscow-backed region.
Russia-backed Abkhaz authorities have so far reported 1177 COVID-19 cases, including 61 new daily cases on September 24. With 360 recoveries and 8 recorded fatalities, the number of active cases in the region to date stands at 809.
