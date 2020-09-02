Local Elections in Occupied Abkhazia Slated for November 1

Kremlin-backed leader Aslan Bzhania set November 1 as the date for holding local elections in Abkhazia. Bzhania signed the relevant order on August 31.

The self-government bodies in the occupied region are elected for a four-year term.

Noteworthy, around 30,000 ethnic Georgians in Gali district, stripped off ‘Abkhaz citizenship’ in 2014 and in 2017, are deprived of possibilities to participate in non-recognized presidential, parliamentary, and local elections in Sokhumi.

During the 2019 “presidential elections” in Abkhazia, the local election administration had registered only about 900 voters – having Abkhaz passports – from Gali.

