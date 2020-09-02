Polls in Abkhazia. Photo: aiaaira.com
News

Local Elections in Occupied Abkhazia Slated for November 1

02/09/2020 - 13:34
11 Less than a minute

Kremlin-backed leader Aslan Bzhania set November 1 as the date for holding local elections in Abkhazia. Bzhania signed the relevant order on August 31.

The self-government bodies in the occupied region are elected for a four-year term.

Noteworthy, around 30,000 ethnic Georgians in Gali district, stripped off ‘Abkhaz citizenship’ in 2014 and in 2017, are deprived of possibilities to participate in non-recognized presidential, parliamentary, and local elections in Sokhumi.

During the 2019 “presidential elections” in Abkhazia, the local election administration had registered only about 900 voters – having Abkhaz passports – from Gali.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
02/09/2020 - 13:34
11 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of Georgian President Calls on Int’l Community to React to Tskhinvali Crisis

Georgian President Calls on Int’l Community to React to Tskhinvali Crisis

02/09/2020 - 13:53
Photo of Public Defender Addresses UN, OSCE Representatives Regarding Adjara TV

Public Defender Addresses UN, OSCE Representatives Regarding Adjara TV

02/09/2020 - 12:08
Photo of COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 38 New Cases, 17 More Recoveries

COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 38 New Cases, 17 More Recoveries

02/09/2020 - 10:05
Photo of Seven Detained over Inmate’s Death as Protests Continue in Tskhinvali

Seven Detained over Inmate’s Death as Protests Continue in Tskhinvali

01/09/2020 - 19:37
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button