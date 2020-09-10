Georgia Rugby Union
News

Georgia’s Rugby Team to Play in Eight Nations

10/09/2020 - 18:56
Georgia’s Rugby team – the Lelos – will play the Eight Nations tournament of autumn 2020, Georgian Rugby Union confirmed on September 10.

Georgia has been invited to replace Japan, which declined to participate in due to COVID-19 pandemic related reasons.

At the tournament, the teams will play in two pools, with Georgia being part of the same pool with Wales, England and Ireland.

Georgia Rugby Union stated that participation in this tournament is a recognition of Georgian rugby.

