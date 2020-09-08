Abkhaz, S. Ossetian Leaders Visit Moscow

Kremlin-backed leaders of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia, Aslan Bzhania and Anatoly Bibilov, respectively, departed for Moscow on September 7 for working meetings with the Russian officials.

Abkhaz leader’s office reported that Bzhania will hold a series of meetings at the Presidential Administration and Government of Russia. The report did not specify further details of the visit.

The office of Anatoly Bibilov reported that Tskhinvali leader and several members of his ‘government’ will hold meetings with the Russian officials working on the socio-economic partnership with the occupied region.

The Russia-backed leaders’ Moscow visit comes amid a worsened pandemic situation in Abkhazia and political crisis in Tskhinvali, where Bibilov is facing large protests following the death of young inmate Inal Jabiev after alleged torture-murder.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)