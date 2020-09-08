The Moscow Kremlin. Photo: Michael Parulava / Unsplash
News

Abkhaz, S. Ossetian Leaders Visit Moscow

08/09/2020 - 16:41
31 1 minute read

Kremlin-backed leaders of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia, Aslan Bzhania and Anatoly Bibilov, respectively, departed for Moscow on September 7 for working meetings with the Russian officials.

Abkhaz leader’s office reported that Bzhania will hold a series of meetings at the Presidential Administration and Government of Russia. The report did not specify further details of the visit.

The office of Anatoly Bibilov reported that Tskhinvali leader and several members of his ‘government’ will hold meetings with the Russian officials working on the socio-economic partnership with the occupied region.

The Russia-backed leaders’ Moscow visit comes amid a worsened pandemic situation in Abkhazia and political crisis in Tskhinvali, where Bibilov is facing large protests following the death of young inmate Inal Jabiev after alleged torture-murder.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)

Tags
08/09/2020 - 16:41
31 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of Ombudsperson on Violent Threats against Pankisi Radio

Ombudsperson on Violent Threats against Pankisi Radio

08/09/2020 - 16:14
Photo of Georgian Politicians on Saakashvili’s Prime Ministerial Hopes

Georgian Politicians on Saakashvili’s Prime Ministerial Hopes

08/09/2020 - 14:49
Photo of ISFED Releases Third Interim Report on Pre-Election Environment

ISFED Releases Third Interim Report on Pre-Election Environment

08/09/2020 - 14:03
Photo of Geostat: FDI Q2’20 USD 237.8 mln

Geostat: FDI Q2’20 USD 237.8 mln

08/09/2020 - 12:41
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button