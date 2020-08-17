Abkhazia Appeals for Medical Volunteers to Fight COVID-19

Moscow-backed authorities in Abkhazia have appealed for volunteers to help doctors in Gudauta Hospital, Abkhazia’s main medical facility treating COVID-19 patients.

“Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, doctors in Abkhazia have been working hard, getting tired and sick. Today, there is a shortage of staff, as the number of patients has sharply increased,” occupied region’s health ministry reported on August 16.

Highlighting that “[medical] personnel is overtired,” Abkhaz health authorities said, “there is a lack of junior medical staff” in Gudauta Hospital.

Abkhaz health authorities then regretted that while there is a growing criticism against the hospital operation amid pandemic, few people are offering help to the medical personnel.

Since April, Abkhazia has reported a total of 189 coronavirus cases, of which 69 people have recovered and three died.

The number of active cases in the region to date stands at 117, of which only 21 have been undergoing treatment in Gudauta hospital as of August 16.

The region – of less than a quarter-million people – is recently experiencing a surge in cases, with 151 cases reported since July 22.

