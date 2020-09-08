Geostat: FDI Q2’20 USD 237.8 mln

Foreign direct investment in Georgia reached USD 237.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, over 38% increase compared to USD 171.8 mln in the first quarter of 2020, according to the preliminary data released by the National Statistic Office of Georgia (Geostat) on September 8.

The amount of the FDI in Q2 2020 is 0,5% up compared with the same period last year, however, the sum of the FDI during the first two quarters of 2020 saw over 25% decrease as compared to Q1+Q2 in 2019.

The United Kingdom holds again the biggest share of the FDI in Georgia with 24.8% in Q2 2020, followed by Netherlands (22.4%) and Turkey (13.3%).

As for the sectors, the largest share of FDI was registered in the financial sector, reaching USD 78.1 million in Q2 2020, the energy sector was the second with USD 29.6 million, followed by the construction sector with USD 27.7 million.

