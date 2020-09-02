Photo: Annie Sprat via Unsplash
Finance Ministry Sells GEL 90 Mln Bonds

The Ministry of Finance of Georgia sold GEL 90 million worth of bonds on the Treasury Securities auctions held on September 1.

According to the Ministry, the auctioned Benchmark Bonds were with the nominal value of GEL 70 million and a maturity of 2 years. Five commercial banks partook in the auction and the total demand equaled to GEL 127, 860, 000. 

On the auction, the minimum interest rate was 8.000%, the maximum rate – 8.190%, and the weighted average rate – 8.170%.

Treasury Bills with a nominal value of GEL 20 million and a maturity of 6 months were also auctioned. Five commercial banks participated in the auction and the total demand equaled to GEL 45 million. 

On the auction minimum, the weighted average and maximum interest rates were 8.100%.

