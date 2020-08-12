Photo: Annie Sprat via Unsplash
Finance Ministry Sells GEL 50 Mln Benchmark Bonds 

12/08/2020 - 16:38
On August 11, the Ministry of Finance of Georgia sold 12-months benchmark bonds with a nominal value of GEL 50 million (USD 16.2 million).

According to the Finance Ministry, six commercial banks participated in the auction, with an overall demand amounting to GEL 92 million.

The minimum rate stood at 8.07%, the maximum rate equaled 8.19%, and the weighted average yielded 8.153%.

