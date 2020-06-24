Source: Facebook page of the Finance Ministry.
Finance Ministry Sells GEL 80 Mln Benchmark Bonds

24/06/2020 - 18:49
On June 23, the Ministry of Finance of Georgia sold 5-year benchmark bonds worth GEL 80 million (USD 24.4 million) at the Treasury Bill Auction, according to the National Bank of Georgia (NBG).

The Central Bank reported that a total of eleven commercial banks bidded at the auction. The overall demand reached GEL 167 million (USD 51,1 million).

Minimum yield equaled 8.53%, maximum yield stood at 8.73%, and the weighted average yield was in the region of 8.668%.

