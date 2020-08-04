Photo: Annie Sprat via Unsplash
Finance Ministry Sells GEL 90 Mln Benchmark Bonds

04/08/2020 - 16:57
On July 4, the Ministry of Finance of Georgia sold benchmark bonds worth a total of GEL 90 million (USD 29 million) on Treasury Securities Auction.

In particular, the Ministry sold 6-months benchmark bonds worth GEL 20 million (USD 6.5 million) and 2-year benchmark bonds amounting to GEL 70 million (USD 22.7 million).

As for the auction for GEL 20 million benchmark bonds, the Ministry noted that a total of eight Banks bidded at the auction. The overall demand reached GEL 63 million (USD 20.4 million). The minimum rate stood at 8.25%, the maximum rate equaled 8.3%, and the weighted average yielded 8.274%.

Regarding the auction for GEL 70 million benchmark bonds, the Ministry reported that a total of six banks took part in the auction. The overall demand reached GEL 146.5 million (USD 47.5 million). The minimum rate stood at 8%, the maximum rate equaled 8.35%, and the weighted average yielded 8.308%.

