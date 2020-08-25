Photo: Annie Sprat via Unsplash
News

Finance Ministry Sells GEL 80 Mln Benchmark Bonds

25/08/2020 - 17:20
28 Less than a minute

The Ministry of Finance of Georgia sold 5-year benchmark bonds with a nominal value of GEL 80 million (USD 26 million) on August 25, the National Bank NBG) reported.

According to the National Bank, five commercial banks participated in the auction, with an overall demand amounting to GEL 139 million.

The minimum rate stood at 8.29%, the maximum rate equaled 8.45%, while the weighted average yielded 8.321%.

The coupon rate stood at 9.125%, with coupons to be paid semiannually, the NBG added.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of Bzhania’s Aide Resigns over Georgian Vice Speaker’s Abkhazia Visit

Bzhania’s Aide Resigns over Georgian Vice Speaker’s Abkhazia Visit

26/08/2020 - 20:39
Photo of Georgian Dream Proposes to Toughen Penalties for Breaching Election Rules

Georgian Dream Proposes to Toughen Penalties for Breaching Election Rules

26/08/2020 - 15:01
Photo of EU Welcomes Georgia’s Alignment with Extended Crimea Sanctions

EU Welcomes Georgia’s Alignment with Extended Crimea Sanctions

25/08/2020 - 20:09
Photo of TI Georgia: Obiektivi TV Illegally Airs Political Ads

TI Georgia: Obiektivi TV Illegally Airs Political Ads

25/08/2020 - 18:48
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button
Close