Finance Ministry Sells GEL 80 Mln Benchmark Bonds

The Ministry of Finance of Georgia sold 5-year benchmark bonds with a nominal value of GEL 80 million (USD 26 million) on August 25, the National Bank NBG) reported.

According to the National Bank, five commercial banks participated in the auction, with an overall demand amounting to GEL 139 million.

The minimum rate stood at 8.29%, the maximum rate equaled 8.45%, while the weighted average yielded 8.321%.

The coupon rate stood at 9.125%, with coupons to be paid semiannually, the NBG added.

