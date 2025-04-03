Irakli Beraia Appointed as Head of Finance Ministry’s Investigative Service

Irakli Beraia has been appointed as the head of the Investigative Service of the Ministry of Finance, according to a decree issued by Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on April 2.

Beraia, 48, served as Deputy Minister of Justice, a position he has held since February 5, 2025.

From 2004 to 2008, Beraia worked as a credit manager at Cartu Bank, owned by Georgian Dream party founder and honorary chairman Bidzina Ivanishvili. He held various positions at the bank until 2016, eventually serving as director of the centralized administration department.

Beraia’s political career began in 2016 when he became a majoritarian MP of the GD party in the 9th convocation Parliament. He also served as a deputy in the 10th convocation Parliament, which was elected in 2020. In October 2022, he joined the People’s Power Party, an anti-Western pseudo-opposition party formed by former Georgian Dream MPs. People’s Party tabled the first iteration of the Foreign Agents’ law in 2023. He was also a member of the contested 2024’s Parliament until his term was terminated on February 5, 2025, when he moved to the Ministry of Justice.

