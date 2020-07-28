Photo: Annie Sprat via Unsplash
Finance Ministry Sells GEL 80 Mln Benchmark Bonds

28/07/2020 - 18:12
On July 28, the Ministry of Finance of Georgia sold 5-year benchmark bonds worth GEL 80 million (USD 26 million) on Treasury Securities Auction.

The Ministry noted that a total of four Banks bidded at the auction. The overall demand reached GEL 141.5 million (USD 46 million).

The minimum rate stood at 8.44%, the maximum rate equaled 8.69%, and the weighted average yielded 8.556%.

