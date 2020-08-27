‘The Citizens’ Presents Majoritarian Candidates for Kutaisi, Central Imereti

Less than a minute

41 Less than a minute

On August 26, “the Citizens,” a new political party led by Alexander (Aleko) Elisashvili, a former independent member of Tbilisi Sakrebulo, presented majoritarian candidates for two of the four single-mandate constituencies in western Imereti region for upcoming October parliamentary elections.

At the presentation held in downtown Kutaisi, the capital of Imereti region, the party named:

Ioseb Kenchadze, young lawyer, for Kutaisi constituency

Davit Giorgadze, 40, lawyer, for Baghdati, Terjola, Zestaponi, Tkibuli

”The citizens” did not put forward its majoritarian candidates in the remaining two constituencies of the region, lower Imereti’s Vani, Samtredia, Khoni, Tskaltubo constituency and upper Imereti’s constituency covering Kharagauli, Chiatura and Sachkhere municipalities.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)