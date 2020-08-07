International Remarks on Russo-Georgian August War Anniversary

Below are international remarks on the 12th anniversary of the Russo-Georgian War of August 2008:

Peter Stano, lead spokesperson for the External Action Service of the European Union said “EU reaffirms its clear position on independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia,” adding that 12 years after the Russo-Georgian conflict the 27-member bloc “remains committed to stabilization and peaceful conflict resolution.”

Reaffirming support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius said: “regrettably the lessons have not been learnt as the aggression against Ukraine followed.”

12y since #Russia’s premeditated aggression against #Georgia. Regrettably, the lessons have not been learnt as the aggression against🇺🇦followed. The creeping annexation & occupation of 20% of🇬🇪territory continues. We reaffirm firm support to🇬🇪sovereignty & territorial integrity. pic.twitter.com/kYtAQnyAev — Linas Linkevicius (@LinkeviciusL) August 7, 2020

The Slovenian Foreign Ministry also took on Twitter to note that it “continues to be strong in its unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia and for peaceful resolution of the conflict between Georgia and Russia.”

The U.S. Mission to the OSCE tweeted that “we once again call on Russia to end its occupation and fulfill its obligations and commitments under the 2008 ceasefire agreement, including to withdraw its forces to pre-conflict positions.”

Viola von Cramon, Member of the European Parliament, also tweeted about the anniversary of Russian “invasion and annexation” of Georgia. She stated that “the war itself did not start in 2008 and did not end with it either. The 2008 events were preceded by Russia’s decades-long aggression & were continued with creeping occupation and abduction of Georgian citizens.”

“Russia still has not fulfilled the 2008 Ceasefire Agreement. For this, she must be held accountable,” added the MEP.

U.S. Congressman John Katko (R-NY) wrote that “the […] annexation and continued occupation of Georgian territory is a stark reminder of the need for partnerships with our democratic allies abroad, many of whom depend on US assistance in combating hostile nations.”

“As we reaffirm our commitment to Georgia, we should also focus on preventing similar attacks by helping bolster our allies’ preparedness,” noted the Congressman.

“Marking 12 years since the illegal Russian occupation of Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia and Russian continued military and cyber aggression leading to local misery and continued international destabilization,” tweeted Jonathan Djanogly, a conservative member of the Parliament of the United Kingdom.

