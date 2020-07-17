Thermal screening checkpoint at the entrance of Tbilisi, April 2020. Photo: facebook/Ministry of Defense of Georgia
News

10 More COVID-positive Georgian Servicemen Repatriated from Afghanistan

Eight Georgian Servicemen Repatriated Week Earlier have Recovered

17/07/2020 - 11:58
32 Less than a minute
Tags

The Georgian Defense Ministry reported that 10 more Georgian servicemen on rotation in the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The servicemen were repatriated to Georgia by the German Air Force early on July 17, the Ministry noted.

They have tested positive for the disease together with the 28 servicemen that were repatriated to Georgia on July 10, said the Ministry. 38 Georgian servicemen belong to the same cluster of patients, with local Afghan personnel as the source of their infection, according to the Defense Ministry.

The servicemen are undergoing COVID-19 treatment in Gori Military Hospital.

The Ministry also noted that 8 patients from the 28 servicemen repatriated a week ago have already recovered. The health condition of other servicemen are satisfactory, according to the Defense Ministry.

The rest of the Georgian personnel in Afghanistan are reportedly healthy, but they will be placed under a two-week quarantine upon arrival to Georgia after their imminent rotation, as a preventive measure.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

მსგავსი/Related

Tskhinvali KGB Says Detained Georgian Man was to Collect Bats for Bio-warfare, Tbilisi Denies

17/07/2020 - 16:33

COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: Total Cases – 1010, Active Cases – 110

17/07/2020 - 12:39

UK Foreign Office: Increased Russian Interference Worsens Rights Situation in Abkhazia, Tskhinvali

17/07/2020 - 10:46

Facebook to Demand Authorizations for Political Ads in Georgia

15/07/2020 - 23:45
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button