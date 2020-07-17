10 More COVID-positive Georgian Servicemen Repatriated from Afghanistan

The Georgian Defense Ministry reported that 10 more Georgian servicemen on rotation in the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The servicemen were repatriated to Georgia by the German Air Force early on July 17, the Ministry noted.

They have tested positive for the disease together with the 28 servicemen that were repatriated to Georgia on July 10, said the Ministry. 38 Georgian servicemen belong to the same cluster of patients, with local Afghan personnel as the source of their infection, according to the Defense Ministry.

The servicemen are undergoing COVID-19 treatment in Gori Military Hospital.

The Ministry also noted that 8 patients from the 28 servicemen repatriated a week ago have already recovered. The health condition of other servicemen are satisfactory, according to the Defense Ministry.

The rest of the Georgian personnel in Afghanistan are reportedly healthy, but they will be placed under a two-week quarantine upon arrival to Georgia after their imminent rotation, as a preventive measure.

