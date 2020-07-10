28 Georgian Servicemen Repatriated after Testing COVID-19 Positive in Afghanistan

The Georgian Defense Ministry reported on July 10 that 28 Georgian servicemen, on rotation in the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Ministry of Defense identified local Afghan personnel as the source of their infection.

According to the Ministry, their mission was cut short and all were repatriated by the German Air Force. The Ministry said all of the infected servicemen feel well. The servicemen continue their treatment at the Gori military hospital in Georgia’s eastern region of Shida Kartli.

The rest of the Georgian personnel in Afghanistan are reportedly healthy, but they will be placed under a two-week quarantine upon arrival to Georgia after their imminent rotation, as a preventive measure.

