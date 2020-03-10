The winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe is being held in Strasbourg on January 27-31. Photo: coe.int
PACE Co-Rapporteurs Hail Georgia’s Electoral Reform Agreement

10/03/2020 - 22:39
In a statement released on March 10, Titus Corlăţean (Romania, SOC) and Claude Kern (France, ALDE) – the co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of Georgia –  welcomed the March 8 agreement between the ruling Georgian Dream and the opposition parties.  which envisages introducing a parliamentary composition based on 120 proportional mandates and 30 majoritarian seats (change from 77/73 system).

The co-rapporteurs hailed “the pledge [by the signatories of the agreement] to refrain from politicizing the electoral process and the judiciary.”

“This is an important agreement that can help to de-escalate political tensions and contribute to the democratic consolidation of the country,” reads the statement.

The co-rapporteurs stressed that the agreement should be fully implemented, “both in its letter and in its spirit.” They expressed will to discuss the agreement and its enforcement with all stakeholders during their visit to Georgia this week.

