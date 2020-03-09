EU Welcomes Georgia’s Electoral Reform Agreement

The European Union welcomes March 8 electoral system reform agreement between the ruling Georgian Dream party and the opposition, which envisages introducing a parliamentary composition based on 120 proportional mandates and 30 majoritarian seats (change from 77/73 system).

In a statement of March 9, Peter Stano, Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said that “this agreement is a very welcome, important and visible signal of political leadership from all sides which reflects a desire to decrease the unhealthy political polarisation in Georgia.”

“We congratulate all the signatories as they have put the interests of the Georgian citizens and the consolidation of Georgia’s democracy first,” the statement reads.

The statement emphasized that the EU “trust[s] that all sides will adhere to the agreement and ensure its successful adoption in the Parliament in the coming weeks and later on effective implementation.” The EU spokesperson also “call[ed] on all parties to swiftly and fully address the OSCE/ODIHR recommendations following the last elections, in order to ensure that the upcoming parliamentary elections attain the highest level of confidence by the Georgian people and the international community.”

