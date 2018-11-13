Georgian FM Visits Oslo, Meets Norwegian Counterpart

Georgian Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani continues his diplomatic tour in Scandinavian countries. On November 13, he met with his Norwegian counterpart Ine Eriksen Søreide.

The meeting comes four days after Ine Eriksen Søreide announced of Oslo’s plans to open its Embassy in Tbilisi in 2019, stressing that “Georgia is one of our priority partner countries in the Eurasia region.”

Meeting with Davit Zalkaliani today, the Norwegian Foreign Minister expressed hope that opening of the embassy would be an “important step to further strengthen bilateral relations” between the two countries.

Excellent meeting with my Georgian colleague @DZalkaliani in Oslo today. Very pleased to confirm plans to open Norwegian embassy in #Georgia next year. Important step to further strengthen bilateral relations 🇳🇴🇬🇪 – FM #EriksenSoreide pic.twitter.com/1wP1LE5wBH — Norway MFA (@NorwayMFA) November 13, 2018

In Oslo, Zalkaliani also took part in the event organized by the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs, where he spoke about the consequences of the 2008 Russo-Georgian war.

In his opening remark at the event, State Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Audun Halvorsen denounced Russia’s occupation of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions and said Norway “fully supports Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.”