Georgian, Finnish Foreign Ministers Meet, Discuss Enhancing Ties

Davit Zalkaliani and Timo Soini, November 12, 2018. Photo: Georgian Foreign Ministry

Georgian Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani, who is on an official visit to the Scandinavian countries on November 11-16, met today with his Finnish counterpart, Timo Soini, discussing the two countries’ cooperation.

The Finnish Foreign Minister said at a joint press conference on November 12 that the two officials had “an excellent meeting and fruitful discussions” on bilateral relations between Finland and Georgia, as well as the EU-Georgia relations.

“We discussed the importance of strengthening political and trade relations between Georgia and Finland. I am happy to note that tourism from Finland to Georgia is growing fast. I am also positive that the free trade agreement with the EU will generate more investment and trade,” Minister Soini said.

Stressing that Georgia’s “protracted conflicts” were also on the agenda of today’s discussions, Timo Soini condemned launching of works to erect barbed wire fences close to the Atotsi village in the Kareli municipality, in southwest from Tskhinvali, aimed at marking the occupation line with artificial barriers.

“We condemn the recent illegal installation of artificial barriers in Kareli municipality and elsewhere in the Georgian territory,” Soini said, expressing his country’s “unwavering solidarity” for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia.

According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, as part of his Scandinavian trip, Davit Zalkaliani will also visit Norway and Denmark on November 13 and November 14-15, respectively.

