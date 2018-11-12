Georgian, Finnish Foreign Ministers Meet, Discuss Enhancing Ties

Georgian Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani, who is on an official visit to the Scandinavian countries on November 11-16, met today with his Finnish counterpart, Timo Soini, discussing the two countries’ cooperation.

The Finnish Foreign Minister said at a joint press conference on November 12 that the two officials had “an excellent meeting and fruitful discussions” on bilateral relations between Finland and Georgia, as well as the EU-Georgia relations.

“We discussed the importance of strengthening political and trade relations between Georgia and Finland. I am happy to note that tourism from Finland to Georgia is growing fast. I am also positive that the free trade agreement with the EU will generate more investment and trade,” Minister Soini said.

FM #Soini & Georgian colleague @DZalkaliani. Tenth anniversary of the Georgian conflicts this year.We condemn the recent illegal installation of artificial barriers in Georgian territory. Georgia have our full support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of their country pic.twitter.com/sn3WS6GzLr — Ulkoministeriö (@Ulkoministerio) November 12, 2018

Stressing that Georgia’s “protracted conflicts” were also on the agenda of today’s discussions, Timo Soini condemned launching of works to erect barbed wire fences close to the Atotsi village in the Kareli municipality, in southwest from Tskhinvali, aimed at marking the occupation line with artificial barriers.

“We condemn the recent illegal installation of artificial barriers in Kareli municipality and elsewhere in the Georgian territory,” Soini said, expressing his country’s “unwavering solidarity” for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia.