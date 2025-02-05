The Daily Beat: 4 February

Eight protesters detained during the February 2 demonstration near Tbilisi Mall now face criminal charges, as their case has been reclassified from an administrative offense. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the group is accused of allegedly attempting to block a highway—a facility that the Georgian Dream government had designated as strategic and especially important facilities just two days before the rally. For more updates, tap our live blog: Resistance.

Ucha Abashidze, a prominent pro-Ukrainian military blogger and activist against the foreign agents’ law was sentenced to five years in prison, while her wife Mariam Iashvili received a four-year sentence. The verdict was delivered by the Tbilisi City Court Judge Mikheil Jinjolia. The same judge sentenced two other activiststo 4 and 2 years of imprisonment for throwing a bottle at police and damaging property. For more updates on ongoing repressions, tap our 2025/Chronicle of Repression.

Public Defender Levan Ioseliani has reacted today to the Georgian Dream (GD) party’s latest legislative push for more repressive laws, warning that the proposed amendments pose a serious threat to fundamental rights, including freedom of assembly, expression, and fair trial. Ioseliani called on the GD parliament to reject an expedited review of the legislative package and instead follow the standard procedures outlined in the country’s rules of procedure.

On February 4, the Georgian Dream parliament opened its spring session amid protests outside the parliament building, demanding the release of imprisoned journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli, who was arrested on January 12 and has been on hunger strike for 24 days. At least two people were seen being arrested after the protesters moved from the back of parliament to the side entrance where MPs’ cars enter the building courtyard.

As the European Union suspended visa-free travel to the Schengen area for Georgian travelers with diplomatic and official passports, “Norway will consider taking parallel steps,” the country’s Foreign Ministry said in its February 3 statement. Norway has so far reacted to the “worrying developments” in Georgia with several steps, including not initiating any new cooperation projects with the involvement of Georgian authorities, suspending bilateral cooperation in the defense sector, and reducing contacts at the political level.

A group of politicians, MEPs, and members of national parliaments released a joint statement, saying that they are not fooled by the Georgian Dream leadership’s attempts “to distort the circumstances that led to Mzia Amaglobeli’s arrest.” The statement stresses that “any consequences on her health are the full responsibility of the current Georgian authorities,” demanding her immediate release, along with all other “political prisoners.”

Deputy Speaker of Russia’s Federal Council Konstantin Kosachev praised the decision of the Georgian Dream party to “recall its national delegation” from PACE saying that it “deserves understanding and respect.” Kosachev cited Russia’s experience and said Georgia might also leave the Council of Europe altogether, claiming that Georgia has “chosen a sovereign path of development that corresponds first of all to its national interests.”