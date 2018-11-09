U.S. Condemns S.Ossetia ‘Borderization’

The United States condemns launching of works to erect barbed wire fences close to the Atotsi village in the Kareli municipality, in southwest from Tskhinvali, aimed at marking the occupation line with artificial barriers.

“The U.S. condemns Russia’s “borderization” at Atotsi village. Installing fences harms livelihoods and restricts freedom of movement on both sides of the Administrative Boundary Line,” the U.S. Embassy said in a statement on November 8, urging that “Russia must end its occupation of the Georgian territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.”

British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the United Kingdom, Alan Duncan, who visited Georgia on November 8, also condemned the recent developments along the occupation line near Tskhinvali region and called on Russia to “take down that wire.”

According to the “security service” of the Moscow-backed Tskhinvali authorities, the works for installation of “barrier fences” were renewed close to the Balta village in Znauri district, west of Tskhinvali on November 1. However, on the same day, the State Security Service, Georgia’s domestic intelligence service, confirmed that “illegal borderization” was underway near Atotsi village.

