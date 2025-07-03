Amb. Dunnigan Urges Vigilance, Praises U.S.-Georgia Ties in Farewell Speech

U.S. Ambassador Robin Dunnigan used her final Independence Day address in Georgia to deliver a pointed message about the state of democracy, warning against the imprisonment of political opponents and praising the enduring friendship between the American and Georgian people.

Speaking at a July 2 reception in Tbilisi, Dunnigan described democracy as relying on “promise, duty, and optimism.”

“There are many others who are paying a price today for defending democracy,” she said, adding in what appeared to be a reference to the Georgian Dream government’s recent actions and rhetoric: “There are citizens who are jailed because they are political opponents of the government. There are civil society representatives who are being targeted for their work to promote the rule of law, free media, and free and fair elections. And there are ordinary citizens who are being labeled ‘radical’ because their views differ from government officials.”

Dunnigan also invoked a Munich quote from U.S. Vice President JD Vance, stating that democratic mandates “cannot be achieved by censoring or imprisoning opponents.” The Ambassador’s remarks come just as several opposition politicians were sentenced for failure to fully cooperate with the Tsulukiani Commission.

Fraying partnership

The ambassador’s speech comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tbilisi over concerns about democratic backsliding, repression of civil society, and increasingly anti-Western rhetoric by ruling party officials. In May, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the MEGOBARI Act, a bipartisan bill calling for targeted sanctions on GD officials accused of undermining democratic norms.

In response, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze sent an open letter to President Donald Trump and Senator J.D. Vance, dismissing the bill as “absurd” and “hostile” toward the Georgian people and their “democratically elected” government. The letter voiced frustration over what the ruling party views as a lack of recognition for its attempts to “reset” ties with the United States.

Amid this political backdrop, Dunnigan used her final official speech as ambassador to reiterate the strength of the U.S.-Georgia partnership, which she said is built on shared democratic values and decades of cooperation.

“I have heard some say that the U.S.-Georgian partnership is a partnership in name only. I think we all know this is not true,” she said. “Americans and Georgians have been true partners in our quest for democracy for over three decades.”

In her closing remarks, she expressed deep appreciation for the Georgian people and confidence in the country’s democratic future.

“I am optimistic because I know the vast majority of Americans and Georgians believe in the promise of our democracy and our duty to defend it,” she said. “I will leave a piece of my heart behind when I depart. And I will never stop believing in and supporting the future of democracy in Georgia.”

Dunnigan announced her retirement on June 5, describing it as a personal decision after more than 33 years of diplomatic service.

