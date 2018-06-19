Georgia’s Foreign Trade in Jan-May 2018

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in the first five months of 2018 increased by 24.5% year-on-year, reaching USD 4.9 billion, according to the preliminary figures released by the state statistics office today.

Exports from Georgia increased by 28% year-on-year to USD 1.3 billion, and imports were up by 23.4% y/y to USD 3.6 billion, with trade gap standing at USD 2.3 billion.

Georgia’s trade turnover with the EU-member states stood at USD 1.3 billion in January-May of 2018, which is 23% increase over the same period of last year. Exports from Georgia to the EU-member states increased by 13.7% y/y to USD 295.7 million, while imports constituted USD 1 billion, which is 25.9% increase y/y.

Trade turnover with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) increased by 32.6% y/y to USD 1.7 billion. Georgian exports to CIS countries were up by 52.3% y/y to USD 584 million and imports increased by 24% to USD 1.1 billion.

The share of the EU countries in the foreign trade turnover of Georgia stood at 27.4%; 23% in exports and 29% in imports (in 2017, the corresponding figures stood at 27.8%, 25.9% and 28.4%, respectively).

The share of the CIS countries constituted 34.2%, 45.5% in exports and 30.2% in imports (32.2%, 38.2 % and 30.1% in January-May 2017, respectively).

Turkey remains Georgia’s largest trading partner with USD 714.8 million in the first five months of 2018, followed by Russia, Azerbaijan and China with USD 548.2 million, USD 430.5 million and USD 398.9 million, respectively.

They are followed by Ukraine with total trade turnover of USD 257.3 million; Armenia – USD 215.2 million; United States – USD 119.8 million; Germany – USD 188.8 million; Bulgaria – USD 166.4 million; France – USD 143 million.

Russia tops the list of largest trading partners by exports with USD 171 million, followed by Azerbaijan, Turkey and Armenia with USD 162.7 million, USD 136 million and USD 97.2 million, respectively.

Turkey, Russia, China and Azerbaijan are the top trading partners of Georgia in terms of imports with USD 578.8 million, USD 377.2 million, USD 340 million and USD 267.8 million, respectively.

Copper ores and concentrates were on top of the list of exports with USD 181.6 million (14.1% of total exports), followed by ferroalloys – USD 151.8 million (11.8% of total exports); re-export of motor cars – USD 124 million (9.7% of total exports); wine – USD 74 million (5.8% of total exports); medicines – USD 51.9 million (4% of total exports); non-denatured ethyl alcohol and spirits – USD 51.3 million (4% of total exports); mineral waters – USD 45 million (3.5% of total exports); cigarettes – USD 43 million (3.4% of total exports); nitrogen fertilizers – USD 42.2 million (3.3% of total exports); gold – USD 33.6 million (2.6% of total exports); other commodities – USD 486.5 million (37.9% of total exports).

Petroleum and petroleum oils are on top of the list of imports with USD 330.8 million, followed by cars – USD 215.6 million; petroleum gases – USD 150 million; copper ores and concentrates – USD 134.2 million; medicines – USD 126.2 million; mobile and other wireless phones – USD 78.6 million; automatic data processing machines – USD 64.6 million; turbines – USD 64.4 million; cigarettes – USD 51 million; wheat – USD 46.8 million; other commodities – USD 2.3 billion.

