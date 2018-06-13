Home / News / Montenegrin Foreign Minister Vows Support to Georgia
Montenegrin Foreign Minister Srdjan Darmanovic, who is on a three-day visit to Georgia, held a meeting with his Georgian counterpart Mikheil Janelidze yesterday, pledging to continue supporting the country’s NATO and EU aspirations.

Speaking at a joint press conference after the meeting, Srdjan Darmanovic stressed the country stood ready to “cooperate, support and exchange” its experience with Georgia as a “frontrunner” of EU integration in the western Balkans.

The Montenegrin Foreign Minister also underscored that his country, as a member of the Alliance, “is committed to NATO’s open door policy,” and “fully supports” the membership aspirations of Georgia.

Foreign Minister Janelidze thanked Darmanovic for the country’s firm support of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its Euro-Atlantic aspirations, and noted that the Montenegrin-Georgian political dialogue would further intensify, including through regular high-level visits.

As part of his visit on June 12-14, Foreign Minister Srdjan Darmanovic also met with Finance Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze, and attended the opening of the Consulate of Montenegro in Tbilisi, the first diplomatic representation of the country in Georgia.

