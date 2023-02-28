Former Georgian Dream Officials Slam Draft Law on “Foreign Agents”

Giorgi Kvirikashvili and Mikheil Janelidze, the former Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, respectively, in the Georgian Dream government, criticized the Russian-inspired law on “foreign agents” endorsed by the ruling majority, saying that this initiative “has significantly damaged Georgia’s democratic image.”

“When all friends of Georgia are dissatisfied with the goals and expediency of this bill, I think that its adoption, especially in an accelerated manner, may cause irreversible damage to Georgia’s goal of receiving the EU candidate status in 2023,” Kvirikashvili wrote on Facebook on February 28.

Kvirikashvili also noted that as a former representative of the ruling team, he has never been in “ambush” and has never been “indifferent” to the successes or failures of the government. He expressed his hope that Georgian Dream would not take any steps that could distance the country from its goal.

Mikheil Janelidze also reacted to the bill through his Facebook post, saying that “the main thing is what it serves and in what context it is adopted/enacted.” “If we look at the goal and the context, it is clear that Georgian Dream is openly confronting our country’s strategic partners, foreign policy and democratic course backed by our constitution,” he stressed.

