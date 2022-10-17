The Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anniken Huitfeldt, met with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, and Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili on 17 October as part of her visit to Georgia to officially open the Norwegian Embassy in Tbilisi. She is also expected to meet with Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili and representatives of civil society organizations.

Meeting with Prime Minister

The Georgian government’s press service reported that during his meeting with Minister Huitfeldt, PM Garibashvili discussed the growing dynamics of existing bilateral relations and prospects for deepening cooperation.

The conversation touched on Norway’s role as an essential international donor to Georgia and its contribution to its democratic reforms and socio-economic development.

The two sides also discussed Georgia’s strategic location for the energy security of the European Union. In that context, the PM reaffirmed that Georgia is a “reliable partner and ally of Europe in the region.”

Prime Minister Garibashvili thanked Minister Huitfeldt for Norway’s ongoing support for Georgia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and European integration.

Embassy Opening, Meeting with FM

Foreign Minister Huitfeldt and FM Darchiashvili met today to open the Norwegian Embassy in Tbilisi. The opening coincides with the 30-year anniversary of Norway and Georgia re-establishing diplomatic ties.

FM Darchiashvili emphasized that the opening of the new Embassy is “clear proof of the close and friendly relations and fruitful cooperation of the last three decades, which brought tangible results and benefits to both countries.”

Georgia is an important partner for Norway.⁰Today’s official opening of the embassy in #Tbilisi is clear message of our political support.⁰We want to develop bilateral relations based on common values.@mfagovge⁰@governmentgeo⁰@euingeorgia pic.twitter.com/nEm7NWYdDj — Norway MFA (@NorwayMFA) October 17, 2022

Meeting with Parliament Speaker

FM Huitfeldt also met with Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili today, during a meeting in which the Speaker emphasized the “fruitful cooperation in the field of development, which significantly contributed to the democratic development of Georgia.”

Speaker Papuashvili discussed Georgia’s process toward EU and NATO integration with the Speaker noting that in the context of the war in Ukraine, the membership of Georgia and Ukraine in the Alliance is “especially important and relevant for ensuring long-term security and peace.”

Looking forward to further develop our bilateral relations (🇬🇪 &🇳🇴) based on common values: democracy, human rights, good governance, strong institutions & independent judiciary.

⁰Thank you for your warm reception to Georgia.⁰FM @AHuitfeldt

⁰@shpapuashvili⁰@Geoparliament pic.twitter.com/Nm3Qu65rFJ — Norway MFA (@NorwayMFA) October 17, 2022

According to the Georgian Parliament’s press release, on her part, Minister Huitfeldt highlighted Georgia’s role in the NATO mission in Afghanistan and during evacuation efforts after the U.S. decided to pull its troops out of the country.

Note: This article was updated on 17 October at 15:35 to reflect Minister Huitfeldt’s meeting with Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)