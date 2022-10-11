Irène Kälin, the President of the National Council of the Swiss Confederation, the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Switzerland, held separate meetings on 11 October with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili.

The Georgian Government’s press service reported that in the meeting with the PM, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation and avenues for developing the partnership between Georgia and Switzerland in the areas of politics, economy, Parliament, and people-to-people ties.

In that context, the meeting highlighted the importance of the programs of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), which are aimed at the socioeconomic and institutional transformation of Georgia.

The PM also thanked President Kälin for Switzerland’s support of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Meeting with Foreign Minister

The Georgian Foreign Ministry stated that the meeting between FM Darchiashvili and President Kälin focused on the “great potential for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in such areas as economic relations, professional education, climate protection, etc.” In that context, the two sides emphasized the importance of inter-parliamentary ties.

The discussion further highlighted the long-term involvement of Switzerland in the field of development “which contributed to the socio-economic transformation of the country and will continue actively in the future in the direction of implementing reforms in priority areas.”

FM Darchiashvili and President Kälin brought attention to regional developments as well while noting “the importance of a strong and united position of the international community to deal with the threats that exist today.”

On that note, Foreign Minister Darchiashvili provided details to President Kälin about the current security and human rights situation in the occupied territories of Georgia.

