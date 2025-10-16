GD Defense Minister Participates in 31st Ramstein Group Meeting in Brussels

Georgian Dream Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani participated in the 31st Ramstein-format meeting held at NATO headquarters in Brussels. The meeting brought together defense ministers and senior officials from NATO member and partner countries to discuss the war situation in Ukraine and possible military aid.

The Ramstein format, formally known as the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, was established under the U.S. initiative in April 2022 and serves as a key platform for coordinating international defense support to Ukraine against Russia.

The meeting was co-chaired by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and UK Secretary of State for Defense John Healey, according to an October 15 press release from Georgia’s Defense Ministry. Since February 2025, Germany and the United Kingdom have co-coordinated the Ramstein meetings.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that he signed a memorandum with German Defense Minister Pistorius on strengthening cooperation, which, he said, “opens the way for production of Lynx IFVs [infantry fighting vehicles] and ammunition in Ukraine, and for repair of Gepard systems and Leopard tanks.”

Shmyhal also wrote that another memorandum was signed under the North-Baltic Initiative to provide Ukraine with brigade-level training and equipment in Poland. Additionally, Sweden, Latvia, Estonia, Norway, and Slovenia announced new contributions to the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), NATO’s coordinated package of military assistance for Ukraine.

