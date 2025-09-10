GD Deputy Defense Minister Participates in 30th Ramstein Group Online Meeting

Georgian Dream’s Deputy Defense Minister Grigol Giorgadze took part in the 30th Ramstein-format meeting, which was held online bringing together defense ministers and senior officials from NATO member and partner countries. They discussed the war situation in Ukraine.

The Ramstein format, formally known as the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, was launched under the U.S. initiative in April 2022 and serves as a key platform for organizing international defense assistance to Ukraine against Russia. Since February 2025, it has been co-coordinated by the United Kingdom and Germany.

The 30th meeting was chaired by UK Defense Secretary John Healey and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal also addressed the participants, according to the Georgian Defense Ministry press release.

Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Kyiv had received “a clear signal: support will continue and grow stronger.” He highlighted several outcomes, including the EU’s pledge to supply two million rounds of ammunition, 80% of which is already secured; €6.6 billion from the EU Peace Facility that can be used to purchase U.S. weapons for Ukraine; and investments in the defense industry through the SAFE program, including €4 billion each in October and November.

Additional commitments were announced by Germany, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Canada, Sweden, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Latvia, and France, which pledged various financial and military defense support packages.

