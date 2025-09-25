Kavelashvili Talks ‘Multipolar’ Order, ‘Ultimatums’, Peace, and Middle Corridor at UNGA

Georgian Dream-elected President Mikheil Kavelashvili addressed the UN General Assembly’s 80th session on September 25, in a 11-minute speech where he advocated for the transition to “multipolar international order”, lauded Georgia’s “pragmatic foreign policy”, stressed his country’s position in the Middle Corridor, and warned against being spoken to “in the language of ultimatums, blackmail, or intimidation.”

Kavelashvili’s address, delivered in Georgian with simultaneous English interpretation, broke with the tradition of previous years, when it was the prime ministers who typically spoke in New York. The GD-elected president welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace initiatives in the region, while talking about the war in Ukraine, the 2008 August war, and the issue of occupation without explicitly mentioning Russia.

The address started with references to ancient culture of the “country with a 3,000-year history”, before touching upon global challenges, Georgia’s role in the middle corridor, and extending hands to “Abkhaz and Ossetian brothers and sisters.”

— Mikheil Kavelashvili (@GeoPresident_) September 25, 2025

“I represent the Georgian people who know both the cost of war and the significance of freedom and peace, and people who treat with care their rich history and traditions, while at the same time, facing with resolve and dealing with the challenges that lie before our country,” Kavelashvili said in his opening remarks.

“Despite many challenges surrounding us, we were able to ensure the security of our people,” he went on, noting that “the Georgian government’s fundamental philosophy remains to preserve peace and, no matter the cost, to spare our people from war.”

Kavelashvili then spoke about “a horrific, bloody war” in Ukraine, “bringing catastrophic consequences and immense human sacrifice.” He compared the experience with the August 2008 war, “whose wounds have not yet healed for the Georgian people,” expressing “firm and unwavering support for the Ukrainian people” without explicitly mentioning Russia or Russian aggression.

South Caucasus and Middle Corridor

Kavelashvili spoke at length about Georgia’s role in promoting peace in the South Caucasus, welcoming Donald Trump’s peace initiatives and highlighting the country’s position as a bridge between Europe and Asia along the Middle Corridor route.

“As we deeply understand the importance of peace, Georgia contributes to the transformation of the South Caucasus regions and strives to turn it from a region of conflicts into a space of dialogue among civilizations and economic prosperity,” Kavelashvili said, welcoming Trump’s peace initiative between Armenia and Azerbaijan, “as well as his efforts for the bloody war between Russia and Ukraine to end soon.”

“Close relations with the countries of South Caucasus and Central Asia, existing agreements with the European Union, and Georgia’s key position in the Middle Corridor, all give our country a special significance, both within the region and across the Eurasian continent,” Kavelashvili said. “Thanks to our geographical location and pragmatic foreign policy, Georgia is emerging as a multi-dimensional and multi-functional regional hub, both in terms of trade and energy transit.”

Speaking at length about efforts to develop the infrastructure as part of the Middle Corridor project, including ongoing works to build Anaklia deep sea port, Kavelashvili said that Georgia’s goal is “to develop constructive relations based on mutual respect and mutual benefits with strong economies such as the United States, China, European Union, and others.”

Demand for ‘Fair, Dignified Attitude’

“We are open to any dialogue and cooperation, but at the same time we demand a fair and dignified attitude,” Kavelashvili noted. “What the Georgian people will never accept is being spoken to in the language of ultimatums, blackmail or intimidation,” he went on, echoing Georgian Dream’s recent rhetoric towards Western partners whom they accuse of meddling in domestic politics and dragging the country into the war with Russia.

The GD-elected president went on to say that Georgia is “loyal to the fundamental principles and values of the UN declaration and a dignified, responsible member of the International community, as evidenced by the efforts made by the current government of Georgia to improve the quality of protection of human rights.” He further argued that it is thanks to the “pragmatic and rational policies” of the Georgian government that “we have maintained peace and economic growth, significantly improving the quality of life of our citizens.”

Kavelashvili again fell short of mentioning Russia as he spoke about the occupation: “Despite 20 percent of Georgia’s territory remaining under occupation, we continue the development and progress with great energy and determination,” he said.

Addressing “Abkhaz and Ossetian brothers and sisters”

Kavelashvili, like many other Georgian leaders, used the occasion to address “Abkhaz and Ossetian brothers and sisters on the other side of the occupation line,” saying, “It’s our duty to overcome artificially created obstacles with joint efforts, rebuild broken bridges, and, as exceptionally forbearing people, leave the past grievances to the past.”

“We have never been a large empire imposing its rules on others,” Kavelashvili noted.

‘Multipolar International Order’

The GD-elected president went on to thank the international community for its “unwavering support” of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial Integrity, and spoke about the transition to a “multipolar international order.”

“We live in a transitional era where it remains uncertain what the future international order will look like. The United Nations must ensure our planet’s transition to a peaceful, stable, and fair, multipolar international order,” he said.

“The current reality requires us to face difficult issues and start an open, pragmatic, and result-oriented dialogue. I believe that only in this way can we overcome global challenges and unlock new opportunities for the benefit of our countries, peoples, and future generations,” Kavelashvili concluded.

