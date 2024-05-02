Georgian MFA: U.S. Invitation “Not in Conformity with the Spirit of Partnership”

The Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) stated that the invitation to discuss the strategic partnership extended by the U.S. leaders was made by the U.S. “on the condition that the Georgian Parliament suspending the process debate on the “Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence” prior to the visit” and thus “not in conformity with the spirit of partnership” between the two countries.

The statement is made in response to U.S. Ambassador Robin Dunnigan, who expressed regret over the Georgian leadership’s refusal to meet directly with U.S. leaders. Amb. Dunnigan said the U.S. had invited Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

Georgian MFA added: “Conducting a visit on a conditional basis is not in conformity with the spirit of partnership, which should be based on mutual respect and mutual trust.” It added that the U.S. ambassador had been given a detailed explanation on the matter.

