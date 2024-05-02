U.S. and Georgian flags. Photo: georgiaembassyusa.org
News

Georgian MFA: U.S. Invitation “Not in Conformity with the Spirit of Partnership”

Civil.ge Send an email 02/05/2024 - 23:31
1 1 minute read

The Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) stated that the invitation to discuss the strategic partnership extended by the U.S. leaders was made by the U.S. “on the condition that the Georgian Parliament suspending the process debate on the “Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence” prior to the visit” and thus “not in conformity with the spirit of partnership” between the two countries.

The statement is made in response to U.S. Ambassador Robin Dunnigan, who expressed regret over the Georgian leadership’s refusal to meet directly with U.S. leaders. Amb. Dunnigan said the U.S. had invited Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

Georgian MFA added: “Conducting a visit on a conditional basis is not in conformity with the spirit of partnership, which should be based on mutual respect and mutual trust.” It added that the U.S. ambassador had been given a detailed explanation on the matter.

Also Read:

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 02/05/2024 - 23:31
1 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

President Zurabishvili Pardons 25 Inmates

02/05/2024 - 21:31

Robin Wagener: EU Integration Will not Happen if Agents’ Law is Adopted

02/05/2024 - 16:38

Photo Story | Agents Law Passes Second Reading, Thousands Protest Overnight Again

02/05/2024 - 15:34

CoE Secretary General Urges Georgia’s Government to Await Venice Commission Opinion on Agents Law

02/05/2024 - 15:19
Back to top button