New Ambassadors Appointed to Italy and Hungary

New ambassadors have been appointed to Italy and Hungary, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on May 20.

Tamar Liluashvili has been named Georgia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Italy and Permanent Representative to the United Nations’ Rome-based agencies — the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the World Food Programme (WFP).

Liluashvili previously served as Georgia’s ambassador to Hungary, and before that, held the same position in Bulgaria. Her former roles include working as Executive Director of Georgia’s National Investment Agency, Invest in Georgia, and deputy director of the RM Group.

Nikoloz Laliashvili has been appointed as Georgia’s new Ambassador to Hungary. He most recently served as ambassador to Kazakhstan and has worked in public service, including on senior positions in the Ministry of Defense and the National Security Council. In 2008-12, Laliashvili was elected to the Georgian Parliament through the party list of Giorgi Targamadze–Christian Democrats.

In 2020, Laliashvili was appointed director general of the pro-government Imedi TV, replacing Eldar Mdinaradze. He held the post until 2021.

Laliashvili, an outspoken opponent of the former governing party of the United National Movement (2003-2012) – was a producer of a controversial film dedicated to the August 2008 Russian-Georgian war, suggesting that the Russian troops were forced to invade Georgia in response to the latter’s military operation. The movie, stirring public outcry, including among Imedi TV journalists, was removed from the broadcaster’s Facebook page.

Both ambassadors are set to assume their new duties on July 1.

