ODIHR Regrets GD Government’s ‘Stated Intention’ Not to Invite Monitoring Mission

OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said in its July 7 statement that it regrets what it sees as the Georgian authorities’ “stated intention” not to invite an election observation mission, reaffirming its readiness to observe Georgia’s local elections, set for October 4.

“ODIHR continues to stand ready to deploy an observation mission if the authorities decide to send a timely invitation,” the Office said, stressing that the invitation is “in the interest of transparency and increased public confidence in Georgia’s democratic institutions.”

Coming less than three months before Georgia’s municipal vote, the statement called the Georgian Dream government’s reluctance to invite a key international monitoring mission a “departure from Georgia’s longstanding and consistent practice over the past two decades.” The Office earlier told Civil.ge that it has been invited to observe every local election in Georgia since the first in 2002, and has observed all but the 2014 vote when it could not do so due to budget constraints.

Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said on June 18 that it would be “unnecessary” to “burden” ODIHR with Georgia’s upcoming local elections, claiming that ODIHR’s monitoring of municipal votes takes place in “exceptional” cases. Kobakhidze’s statement came in response to a statement by the British Embassy in Georgia encouraging the GD government to invite an ODIHR monitoring mission.

ODIHR first confirmed in mid-June that it had not been invited to observe the elections. At the time, the Office noted that it ideally receives such invitations four to six months before election day.

“Growing Concerns” Over Civil Society, Political Dissent

In the statement, ODIHR also expressed “deep concern” over Georgian Dream’s crackdown on civil society, including restrictive legislation, the detention and prosecution of protesters, and the jailings of opposition leaders.

“We are following current developments in Georgia with deep concern, also in light of the recent arrests and convictions of opposition politicians,” the statement quoted ODIHR Director Maria Telalian. Telanian called on authorities to withdraw recent laws that she said are “hindering the legitimate work of civil society.”

“Civil and political rights are a lynchpin of democracy and the rule of law,” she noted.

“ODIHR notes with particular concern the arrests of dozens of protestors in recent months and reports of the lack of respect for fair trial standards, as well as of increased pressure on human rights defenders and civil society actors while carrying out their legitimate work,” the statement further says.

Opposition Split Over Local Elections

As local elections approach, participation remains a contentious issue within the opposition. Two parties that passed the mandatory threshold in the 2024 parliamentary elections — Lelo/Strong Georgia and Gakharia for Georgia — say they will participate.

On June 30, eight opposition parties announced they would boycott the elections. They argue that participating under the current political climate would normalize GD’s rule and betray the ongoing resistance movement, which, among other goals, seeks to maintain GD’s isolation.

On July 4, GD-elected President Mikheil Kavelashvili offered to pardon jailed opposition leaders if they agreed to participate in the local elections. Opposition parties swiftly rejected the offer. Six political leaders remain in jail for boycotting the Georgian Dream’s parliamentary commission, including two leaders of Lelo, Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze. The next day, on July 5, Lelo/Strong Georgia confirmed its participation, but noted that the announcement had been planned before Kavelashvili’s statement, which it dismissed as a political maneuver aimed at obstructing their plans.

Lelo has viewed the local elections as a key battleground to challenge Georgian Dream, especially in major cities where the ruling party’s influence is weaker than in the regions.

